COVID-19 scams target older adults, prey on fears

Con artists in the bi-state region continue to prey on the fear of COVID-19.
Kristin Griffith, with the Iowa Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) notified SHIIP counselors and coordinators to be on the lookout for scams.
In Benton County some people received calls saying they were “eligible for a special coronavirus kit.”
“The folks in Benton County reached out to their local SHIP volunteer who reached out to us,” Griffith said. “It’s hard enough that they’re stressed and worried about the coronavirus.”
The scammers “are preying on the fact that people are afraid and even more isolated than usual,” she said.
The SHIIP network includes more than 360 volunteers.
Scammers are targeting older adults and those with serious long-term health conditions who appear to have a higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19. Fraudsters try to bill Medicare for fake or sham tests and "treatments" related to the coronavirus, and are targeting individuals to illegally obtain money or Medicare numbers.
She asks SHIIP-Senior Medicare Patrol counselors to spread the word to help others protect loved ones, family members, and themselves from scams such as:
Social Security Benefits Suspension Scam
The Social Security Office of the Inspector General has received reports that Social Security beneficiaries have received letters stating their payments will be suspended or discontinued unless they call a phone number referenced in the letter.
Scammers may then mislead beneficiaries into providing personal information or payment via retail gift cards, wire transfers, internet currency, or by mailing cash, to maintain regular benefit payments during COVID-19 office closures.
“Social Security will not suspend or decrease Social Security benefit payments or Supplemental Security Income payments due to the current COVID-19 pandemic,” Griffith said. “Any communication people receive that says SSA will reduce payments or benefits is a scam, whether you receive it by letter, text, email, or phone call.”
Social Security will never:
- Threaten someone with benefit suspension, arrest, or other legal action unless a fine or fee is paid
- Promise a benefit increase or other assistance in exchange for payment
- Require payment by retail gift card, cash wire transfer, internet currency, or prepaid debit card
- Demand secrecy in handling a Social Security-related problem
- Send letters or reports containing personally identifiable information via mail.
Total Care Meal Scam
Some Iowa Total Care members may receive a text message asking them to click on a link to sign up for meals.
The message says “Iowa Total Care is going to be providing two meals per household member who is insured by Iowa Total Care.” Clients should ignore this text, because it is fraudulent. There are no free meals.
'CMS Providing Test Kits' Scam
Several Medicare beneficiaries in Benton County have received calls from a person allegedly with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The callers say because of the person's history with medication, they are eligible for Coronavirus testing.
The caller wants to come to the victim’s home to drop off the test kit. CMS is not calling people to offer to drop off a test kit.
Similarly, the Better Business Bureau says COVID-19-related scams are on the rise.
The Bureau continues to receive “ongoing reports of ever evolving scams and misinformation” related to the virus, Dennis Horton, Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau said in a news release.
“Both businesses and consumers are being targeted, especially on the internet,” he said.
Within the past few days, BB Scamtracker reports have rolled in on a variety of scams including fake websites selling special baby and adult COVID-19 reusable masks. Reports also include robocalls, emails and ads for fake drugs, test kits, discount cards, testing notices, vaccines and stimulus checks for consumers and businesses.
“There are disturbing reports of ‘fear-based selling’ coming into the BBB Scamtracker,” Horton said. “They range from recommendations of virus protection by cleaning vents to sign up for mosquito abatement this spring.”
“Scam artists are preying on people’s fears, and in a time where most people and business owners have deep concerns, it has never been more important to build your circle of trust,” Horton said. “Talk to friends and family and go directly to only trusted agency websites to verify any attempted contact or link before clicking. Never give any money or personal information to anyone who has reached out to you, unless you have verified them.”
Often, people contact the Better Business Bureau only after they lose money, instead of reaching out ahead of time.
The bureau also asks the public to report scams they see to the Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker. Not only can the latest scams be seen, but also reporting incidents offers an opportunity for consumers to help slow the growth of scams. Scam Tracker is also a source of information for law enforcement agencies and media outlets.
Some of the latest issues the Bureau has seen include:
• Notices to businesses and consumer services or accounts have been hacked or shut down
• Fake gift-card emails saying the retailers want to help during a time of crisis or reward people for social distancing
• Phony offers to consumers for COVID-19 discounts on various services, including video-streaming and phone services.
• Robocalls touting scam calls for low-price health and life insurance and available COVID-19 tests
• A variety of impostor notices and links to government-relief programs ranging from loans, checks, and notices from government agencies.
Concerned about COVID-19?
