COVID-19 THE WEEK IN REVIEW: COVID-19 cases keep rising in Quad-Cities

In the past week, about 700 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the Quad-Cities, with 211 coming in a single day.

The two counties have now had more than 8,300 positive cases, with 136 deaths in the Quad-Cities since the pandemic arrived in March.

Events as simple as a brunch among friends, a contact tracer said, caused one of the outbreaks recently in Rock Island County.

There were only six additional deaths in the two counties from Thursday, Oct. 15, through Friday, Oct. 23.

But numbers were rising in both states throughout the week.

The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report, released Friday by state officials in response to an inquiry, said 49 Iowa counties were in the worst “red zone” — an increase of 11 counties since the week before — and another 19 counties, including Scott County, were in a slightly less volatile “orange zone” — an increase of four counties.

The Illinois Department of Public Health listed 51 counties at a warning level for novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Friday, including Rock Island, Carroll, Mercer and Whiteside counties. A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.