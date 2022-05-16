COVID-19 treatments have changed, but the newer options are available in the Quad-Cities

Capturing a picture of COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities is not easy.

The results of home tests rarely are reported to the person's state of residence. Some states — like Illinois — report testing and other COVID-19 data to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Protection. Others — like Iowa — do not.

There's another reason the COVID-19 case count is hazy. Public health and health care officials from throughout the area know a mix of fully vaccinated people and those who have some level of acquired immunity may contract the virus and assume they have a common cold, or allergies.

So what does COVID-19 look like in Scott and Rock Island counties? As of Monday, we know the CDC considers both counties areas of low community spread.

Beyond the CDC's rankings, the firmest ground to stand on is found in COVID-19's lagging indicator — hospitalizations at Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity.

As of Friday, May 13, Genesis had nine COVID-positive patients in its hospital system. On April 15 that number was five, and since then the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at Genesis has bounced around. On April 22, there was just one COVID-19 patient. That number grew to five on April 29, then fell to three on May 6.

As of Monday, Trinity reported 10 COVID-19 patients — including three in intensive care units.

New COVID-19 treatments

There is good news when it comes to treatments for COVID-19. While the use of some antibodies was discontinued because of their lack of effectiveness against the new COVID-19 strains, Genesis and Trinity have access to the oral medication Paxlovid.

"Since the inception of the pandemic, we have learned a lot about treating COVID-19 and also have more options to treat it. Unfortunately, as this virus mutates some medications do become less effective and may become resistant and are no longer useful. For example, we have seen four monoclonal antibody infusions or combinations of them become less effective and now using bebtelovimab injection as an outpatient treatment for those meeting criteria for a monoclonal antibody," said Kevin Cassatt, director of pharmacy, Genesis Medical Center - Davenport.

Paxlovid has proven effective when used during the earliest stage of infection.

"There are two oral medications, Paxlovid and Lageviro. Paxlovid has been shown in the literature to be highly effective if treatment is started within five days of symptom onset. According to the studies, Paxlovid has been shown to reduce hospitalization and deaths by 88%," Cassatt explained. "Paxlovid has become more accessible and available in our area. Studies have shown Lageviro to be less effective and is limited to those unable to access or take other treatment options."

Trinity is using Paxlovid and another therapy.

According to a statement from UnityPoint Health: "Paxlovid, which consists of two medicines in tablet form, remains widely available in the Quad-Cities, including the UnityPoint Health retail pharmacy in Illinois. Evusheld, a new monoclonal antibody for prophylaxi of COVID-19, is also now available in Illinois. Evusheld is authorized for the pre-exposure prevention of COVID-19 in adults and pediatric individuals — 12 years of age and older weighing at least 88 pounds."

The antibody is used to help people who have moderate-to-severe compromised immune systems and may not develop full immune response when they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

In the statement, UnityPoint Health pointed out Evusheld is not authorized for the treatment of COVID-19 or for post-exposure prevention in individuals recently exposed. UnityPoint Health stressed Evusheld is not a substitute for vaccination and should be administered at least two weeks after recent COVID-19 vaccination.