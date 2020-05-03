COVID-19 update: City of Moline employee tests positive, Iowa reports nine more deaths

A City of Moline employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
The city has implemented its response plan for such an occurrence "to ensure the safety of employees and those they serve," a Sunday news release said.
The city and its staff members remain focused on providing services to residents, visitors and business owners of Moline in a safe and efficient manner, the release said.
The city continues to monitor the health of employees daily and encourage everyone to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent COVID-19 spread, the release concludes.
Rock Island County
In the meantime, Rock Island County on Sunday reported eight new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 469, with 25 patients hospitalized.
The county’s death toll from the virus stands at 12.
The new cases are:
- A woman in her 50s isolating at home
- A woman in her 30s isolating at home
- A woman in her teens isolating at home
- A girl younger than 10 isolating at home
- Two men in their 40s isolating at home
- Two men in their 30s isolating at home
Henry and Stark County
The Henry and Stark County Health Department on Sunday reported a total of 54 cases of COVID-19 in Henry County and one in Stark County.
In Iowa
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Sunday was notified of 528 additional positive COVID-19 cases for a total of 9,169 positive cases in the state, along with nine more deaths.
Deaths were not reported in Scott or Muscatine counties. Scott County reported 11 more cases.
There have been an additional 2,932 negative tests for a total of 44,017 to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. Seventy-seven percent of new positive cases were in the 22 counties where restrictions remain in place.
According to IDPH, 378 people are hospitalized, and 3,325 Iowans have recovered. As of Sunday, 1 in 59 Iowans have been tested.
