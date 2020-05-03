COVID-19 update: City of Moline employee tests positive, Iowa reports nine more deaths

Henry and Stark County

The Henry and Stark County Health Department on Sunday reported a total of 54 cases of COVID-19 in Henry County and one in Stark County.

In Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Sunday was notified of 528 additional positive COVID-19 cases for a total of 9,169 positive cases in the state, along with nine more deaths.

Deaths were not reported in Scott or Muscatine counties. Scott County reported 11 more cases.

There have been an additional 2,932 negative tests for a total of 44,017 to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. Seventy-seven percent of new positive cases were in the 22 counties where restrictions remain in place.

According to IDPH, 378 people are hospitalized, and 3,325 Iowans have recovered. As of Sunday, 1 in 59 Iowans have been tested.

