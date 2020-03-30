Covid-19 update: Illinois reports 7 new deaths including prisoner

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 461 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Monday in Illinois. Seven new deaths are also being reported, including the death of an incarcerated man from Stateville Correctional Center.

Additionally, 12 men who were incarcerated at Stateville are now hospitalized, including several requiring ventilators. There are 77 more incarcerated individuals with symptoms who are isolated at the facility. Eleven staff are also being isolated.

The Illinois Department of Corrections is taking a number of steps to control the spread of COVID-19 in its correctional centers. Staff who work with individuals in isolation and quarantine, as well as in the health center, are wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE) and all staff are wearing some PPE. Staff are also having their temperature checked daily as they enter the facility.

Correctional centers with a confirmed case are placed on lockdown, which means there is no movement around the facility except for medical care. Incarcerated individuals who show symptoms are being tested.

