COVID-19 Week in review: COVID-19 concerns cancel Illinois and Iowa state fairs

The spike in positive COVID-19 tests at Generations at Rock Island has a good explanation behind it. So says Andrew Mack, a spokesperson for the nursing home.

Centennial Care in Moline, which as of June 5, had 38 positive cases and four deaths due to the coronavirus, did not return repeated calls for this story.

The state reported Rock Island County had 145 positive cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes and 22 deaths.

Also, as of June 5, according to the state of Illinois’ website for nursing homes as they relate to COVID-19, https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19 , which keeps track of positive tests and deaths for COVID-19 in nursing homes in Illinois, Generations had 50 positive tests and 14 deaths relating to the disease.