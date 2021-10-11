Credit Island has a dead-tree problem

The grass says late fall, but the trees say dead of winter.

Driving into the city-owned park in Davenport, dozens of towering, leafless silhouettes suggest something sinister has blown through the grounds. But it's actually been three sinister somethings — long-standing floodwaters, disease and the derecho.

Park enthusiast Richard Wells, of Davenport, has been concerned for months about the dead trees on Credit Island. He worries that park visitors could be injured, given the frequency of fallen branches and the threat of whole trees toppling.

He wondered Friday why the city hasn't removed the trees and the threat they could present.

"It's really a disaster, and it's a shame," Wells said. "It will be expensive to remove them, no doubt, but the expense of lawsuits could be great, too."

The problem, said Public Works Director Nicole Gleason, is finding tree-removal companies who are available and willing to do the work.