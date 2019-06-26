The body of a missing man who fell into the Mississippi River on Saturday has been found according to Hampton, Ill., Fire and Rescue.
Crews from Hampton Fire, Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Christian Aid Ministries were continuing their ongoing search efforts for the missing man.
They were able to locate and recover the man's body on Tuesday afternoon around 1:50 p.m. The missing man has been identified as 35-year-old David Mitchell from Rockford, Ill.
