18-year-old man charged in Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley burglaries

An 18-year-old Pleasant Valley man has been charged in a spate of burglaries in Bettendorf.

Sebastian M. Landrum faces 11 charges and is being held without bond in Scott County Jail. Charges include: First degree burglary, first degree attempted burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver, first-degree theft, drug tax stamp charges and interference with official acts.

Police said there were several burglaries and attempted burglaries of homes and vehicles from Thursday night to Sunday morning in the lower south east portion of Bettendorf and lower Pleasant Valley.

Detectives developed Landrum as a suspect on Monday and stopped a car he was in near Eastern Avenue and Parkview Lane in Davenport, according to a news release from Bettendorf Poilce. Landrum fled, but was apprehended nearby.

