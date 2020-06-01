2 dead, officer wounded in night of violence in Davenport

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two people are dead and a police officer was wounded in a round of rioting and violence that occurred Sunday night into Monday morning in Davenport.

Speaking at an early morning news conference outside of Davenport Public Works, Mayor Mike Matson said he is working with county authorities to issue a countywide curfew.

Matson also said he will be speaking this morning with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to request assistance from the Iowa National Guard to aid in preventing further violence.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said that the officer who was wounded was one of three officers who were ambushed while patrolling the area of 15th and Myrtle streets at about 3 a.m.

An officer returned fire but Sikorski did not say if the shooter or shooters were struck. The Scott County Sheriff’s Department will investigate that officer-involved shooting.

Matson said the wounded officer was in good shape Monday morning.

A vehicle possibly connected with that ambush fled police and crashed. Several people from that vehicle were taken into custody.

Sikorski said that at about 10 p.m. Sunday, “we began to see numerous disturbances which started to occur around NorthPark Mall.”