2 dead, officer wounded in night of violence in Davenport

Two people are dead and a police officer was wounded in a round of rioting and violence that occurred Sunday night into Monday morning in Davenport.
Speaking at an early morning news conference outside of Davenport Public Works, Mayor Mike Matson said he is working with county authorities to issue a countywide curfew.
Matson also said he will be speaking this morning with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to request assistance from the Iowa National Guard to aid in preventing further violence.
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said that the officer who was wounded was one of three officers who were ambushed while patrolling the area of 15th and Myrtle streets at about 3 a.m.
An officer returned fire but Sikorski did not say if the shooter or shooters were struck. The Scott County Sheriff’s Department will investigate that officer-involved shooting.
Matson said the wounded officer was in good shape Monday morning.
A vehicle possibly connected with that ambush fled police and crashed. Several people from that vehicle were taken into custody.
Sikorski said that at about 10 p.m. Sunday, “we began to see numerous disturbances which started to occur around NorthPark Mall.”
More than 100 vehicles each occupied by rioters that created problems throughout the night, he said.
Officers responded to 45 serious disturbance calls, as well as dozens of shots fired incidents.
There were four shooting victims with two fatalities and an officer shot.
One of the fatalities occurred at the Walmart on West Kimberly Road at 3101 W. Kimberly Road and the other in the 1100 block of West 15th Street or in that general area, Sikorski said.
At Necker's Jewelers, 4007 E. 53rd St., officers found more than 30 shell casings.
Sikorski said that numerous arrests have been made in connection with the overnight incidents.
Police from Blue Grass, Buffalo, Clinton, Eldridge, LeClaire, Moline, Rock Island, Walcott, Iowa State Patrol and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department aided Davenport in quelling the violence and preventing damage to property.
Matson said that he had joined the more than 700 people who peacefully protested Saturday the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer. “I stood with them and I will stand with those peaceful protesters.”
But what went overnight, he said, was not about justice or honoring the memory of George Floyd.
Instead they were intended to create chaos and purposely inflict damage throughout our community,” Matson said.
“This was a blatant disregard for the rule of law and the sanctity of human life and does not reflect our community,” he said.
Matson said that citizens should be diligent in securing their homes, vehicles, firearms and businesses, and to stay home and safe.
