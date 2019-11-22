Dan Sweborg noticed a slight change in his neighbor's behavior over the course of the last few weeks.
Kyle Dykeman started waving more. And smiling. The man who lived with his girlfriend, Jordan Burroughs, in the squat, flat-topped white stucco house on 44th Street in Moline had always been more reserved.
"I really didn't think much of it at the time to tell you the truth. I noticed it, though. He had never been unfriendly. And he had never been too friendly," Sweborg said Friday morning. "But then the police showed up last night, and it became pretty obvious something terrible had happened, and I started to think maybe Kyle just wanted people to think everything was OK."
Everything was not OK.
Moline police found the body of the 37-year-old Burroughs in the detached two-and-half-car garage behind the house at 2419 44th St.
Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said a missing person report on Burroughs — who also went by her maiden name of Jordan Murphy — was filed Wednesday and prompted the search of the home Thursday. During that search, investigators found what was called "significant evidence" that led to the discovery of Burroughs' body.
Burroughs' friends and family had already started posting on social media pleading for information about her. Posts claimed Burroughs had not had contact with anyone since Oct. 30 or 31. The Moline Police Department's investigation focused on Oct. 23, the last day Jordan was actually seen and was recorded on surveillance video.
Gault said Burroughs had been dead for some time.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, an arrest warrant was issued for the 38-year-old Dykeman, accusing him of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death. Two hours later, the Moline Police Department asked the Davenport Police Department to arrest Dykeman at the Relax Inn, 3610 N. Brady St. When police entered the room, they found Dykeman dead.
Sweborg said he met Burroughs the way many neighbors do.
"It was through the kids," the 47-year-old Sweborg said. "I have a trampoline in my backyard for when my kids come to visit on the weekend.
"One day, kids from next door asked to use the trampoline, and I figured I better ask an adult. That's how I met Jordan."
Flint Miller met Burroughs in a similar fashion.
"It was through Baylor here," said Miller as he walked the friendly golden retriever named for a beloved alma mater. "Jordan used to walk her son — I think it was her son — down to the bus stop every morning.
"Well, they met Baylor, and Baylor loved everyone. So we knew each other that way."
Miller knew Dykeman in another way. He is the pastor at First Baptist Church in Moline, where Brad Dykeman was a longtime member.
"Brad was Kyle's dad, and, of course, I knew him through church," Miller said. "Brad was a welder and played guitar in the church band. When he was dying I visited him, spent time with him. Brad died about seven years ago. Kyle moved in with his mother, Helen, after his divorce (which was not finalized).
"When Helen died, I guess Kyle got the house. Frankly, I always found Kyle to be a little withdrawn. Jordan, too, to be honest. They did sit out front in the evenings, and they would chat with people."
Sweborg said he found Jordan to be "kind."
"I became Facebook friends with her, and Jordan and my girlfriend would talk sometimes," Sweborg said. "I know her life wasn't easy. I know that back in September, Jordan did change her Facebook status to 'single' and she was gone for a few days.
"Then she made another post and said she was back and had just needed a few days to get things together. We didn't talk a lot, but you just sensed she was a nice person. You could also sense, maybe, sometimes she was dealing with a lot."
Sweborg spent most of Friday morning talking about his neighbor.
"The TV stations have been here," he said. "I understand that. With the way it all happened, it's a sensational kind of story. It's a story that can be sensationalized.
"But while I talk about Jordan and Kyle and what I knew about them, I've started to think about the lives over there. People lived in that house. Human beings with people who loved them. And I think about the kids. Children who loved their mom or loved their dad. It's not really a sensational story at all.
"It's just sad. A really sad story."
