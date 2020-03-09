A tree fell in a Davenport Hy-Vee garden center, injuring a woman. She's seeking damages from the grocery store chain.

A woman is suing Hy-Vee after a tree in a Hy-Vee garden center fell over, injuring her.
Karen Whipka, through her attorney G. Trent Marquis, names Hy-Vee, Inc., as defendant in the suit filed in Scott County. Here’s what happened, according to the court documents:
On or about May 23, 2016, Whipka was shopping in the garden center in the Hy-Vee grocery store parking lot, 2200 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.
A tree on display blew over and fell on her, and she was injured.
The suit alleges Hy-Vee:
- Negligently failed to keep that portion of the store parking lot from being operated as an outdoor lawn-and-garden center "free from unreasonably dangerous hazards," including unsecured or improperly secured standing trees and shrubs.
- "Caused unreasonably dangerous hazards," and failed to warn or otherwise protect Whipka from those hazards posed by unsecured or improperly secured standing trees/scrubs on the parking-lot surface of the store.
- Failed to maintain, implement and/or exercise adequate parking-lot safety inspection and/or accident prevention procedures and policies.
She sustained “personal injuries to and about her head, body and limbs,” all of which required medical, chiropractic and therapeutic care, treatment, services and supplies, and will require future care.
She has experienced extreme pain and discomfort, and “has been rendered permanently partially disabled, has lost income and has otherwise experienced a loss of a normal life.”
She asks for a judgment in excess of the $10,000 jurisdictional limit.
The settlement conference is set for Oct. 14 in Scott County Courthouse, and a jury trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 7.