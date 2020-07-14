Aishia Lankford thinks her daughter, Breasia Terrell, is alive. She also thinks Henry Earl Dinkins knows something about her disappearance.

Aishia Lankford, the mother of missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, visited Henry Earl Dinkins while he sat in a Scott County jail cell Tuesday.
The meeting was the latest development in the search for Breasia, who has not been seen for five days.
Davenport Police investigators believe Breasia’s last known whereabouts were in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street late last Thursday or early last Friday in the company of Dinkins. It is believed he was staying at an address on that block. Dinkins, 47, was charged Friday with a sex offender registration violation. In a motion in Scott County Court yesterday, his lawyer suggested Dinkins is a “person of interest” in the girl's disappearance. As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport Police had not commented on that.
Lankford confirmed Dinkins asked for the meeting earlier this week. Dinkins is the father of her youngest son and she had a relationship with him “about eight years ago," she said.
“I was with (Dinkins) and then I found out about him. He was weird. And then he went to prison,” Lankford said Tuesday. “There have been a lot of rumors and a lot of things said on social media.
“Breasia was with her brother. And he was visiting his father. I never imagined I would be here talking about this.”
Lankford said she turned down Dinkins' first request to speak. Then she reconsidered.
“I figured it might help the police. I believe he knows something about what is happening with my daughter,” Lankford said. “I think my daughter is alive. And I think it’s just a matter of time before Dinkins is ready to crack and tell what he knows.
“That’s what I honestly believe.”
Lankford said Dinkins claimed his innocence and asked her, “Why did you drag me into this?”
“There is not much more I want to say about what I saw and heard while I was there,” Lankford said. “I just hope he will speak with the police and somehow we can find my daughter.”
It is not clear if Dinkins is receiving legal advice at this time.
Russell Dircks, the court-appointed attorney representing Henry Earl Dinkins, asked to be removed from the case, noting his wife is a teacher and worked with Breasia and her family. A judge has not ruled on the motion.
According to the Davenport police, officers executed a search warrant Friday at an apartment at 2744 East 53rd Street in connection with a missing person investigation.
The missing person was not named. The sex offender registry listed Dinkins’ address as 743 Schmidt Road in Davenport, but detectives found his ID, clothing and other personal property in the apartment, according to a court affidavit.
Dinkins was convicted of third-degree sexual abuse in 1990 and police said he failed to register the location of his residence with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office within five days as required.
Watch Now: Balloon Release for Breasia Terrell
Where is #BreasiaTerrell??? https://t.co/Y8sS4Qbezd— Nancy Grace (@NancyGrace) July 13, 2020
