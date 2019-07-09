A Rock Island man with a long criminal history found himself in trouble with Johnson County, Iowa, authorities Sunday after he allegedly crashed his pickup into a ditch while driving drunk and then climbed out of the ditch holding a beer.
David Alexander Axnix, 31, of 4201 18th Ave., is charged with operating while intoxicated-first offense, failure to maintain control, failure to provide proof of liability insurance and possessing no valid driver’s license.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy Chris Downes, at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a reckless driver who was southbound on U.S. 218 at mile marker 89 near Iowa City.
Witnesses reported that the driver of a 2020 Chevrolet C1500 pickup was traveling in excess of 100 mph and passing cars and running cars off the roadway, Downes said in his affidavit.
Axnix then caused a crash by sideswiping a semi. The pickup Axnix was driving crashed into the ditch on the west side of the highway.
Witnesses to the crash said that Axnix climbed out of the ditch holding a beer in his hand and walking dangerously close to southbound traffic, according to the affidavit.
Axnix denied driving the wrecked pickup but admitted to having a beer and shots with his lunch.
Downes said in his affidavit that a preliminary breathalyzer test indicated Axnix had a blood alcohol content of .133. The official result of the DataMaster breath test machine showed a blood alcohol content of .116.
The legal blood alcohol content in Iowa is .08.
Axnix was released from the Johnson County Jail on his own recognizance Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 18 in Johnson County District Court.
Axnix already has three cases working their way through Rock Island County Circuit Court. He is facing two counts of theft, each of which is a Class 3 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of two to five years.
He also is facing one count of burglary, a Class 2 felony that carries a prison sentence of three to seven years.
There also is a charge of criminal damage to property, a Class A misdemeanor that carries a term of up to one year in the county jail. He also is facing one count each of assault and violating an order of protection that continues to wind through the court system.
Since 2006, Axnix has served sentences in the Illinois Department of Corrections or terms in jail for burglary, misuse of a credit card, aggravated fleeing, aggravated battery with a weapon, possession of an open vehicle title, criminal trespass and domestic battery.
