A Rock Falls, Ill., woman faces murder charges in connection with a stabbing death over the weekend.
Nichole E. Elsesser, 45, has been charged with 1st and 2nd degree murder in the death of Tracy A. Russell, 53, also of Rock Falls.
The Whiteside County 911 Center in Morrison received a call at 1:24 a.m., Sunday, saying that a stabbing had occurred in the 22000 block of Brooks Road in rural Rock Falls.
Brooks Road is a rural road located along the Rock River.
When Whiteside County deputies arrived they found Russell dead on the front porch, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.
An autopsy was conducted Monday and it was determined Russell was stabbed multiple times.
In a statement to investigators Elsesser said she and Russell were "best friends."
Elsesser is being held in the Whiteside County Jail.
