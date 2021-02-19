Bettendorf attorney's license suspended for one year because of sexual harassment case

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The case was then sent to the Iowa Supreme Court, which submitted its ruling Friday.

The Supreme Court agreed with the two dissenting votes of the grievance commission, finding Newport guilty of sexual harassment but not indecent exposure or sexual assault.

The Court said in its opinion that while Newport's testimony about the sexual assault was not convincing, they also had concerns about the testimony of his former client. The woman claimed Newport had removed his pants and forced her to touch him inappropriately while they were alone in his office.

The Court said in the ruling they were "unable to conclude by a convincing preponderance of the evidence" that the assault had taken place, but there was sufficient evidence to prove that Newport had "discussed a series of highly inappropriate topics" with the client.

They also agreed there was sufficient evidence from another former client to prove this was not the only time this had happened.

“Newport repeatedly subjected female clients to sexual harassment," the Court concluded.

They suspended Newport's license to practice law for one year without possibility of reinstatement. After that year, he will have to file a written application to have his license reinstated.

The Court made this decision unanimously, with two judges choosing not to vote.

