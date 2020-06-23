Bettendorf burglar was wearing a GPS ankle bracelet at time of his arrest

A Pleasant Valley man arrested Monday has been accused of breaking into three residences and stealing two vehicles while armed with a loaded gun and wearing an Iowa Department of Corrections GPS ankle bracelet.
Sebastian M. Landrum, 18, was booked into the Scott County Jail on Monday and has been charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver, first-degree theft, and drug tax stamp charges, according to Scott County court and jail records.
After his arrest, Landrum allegedly admitted to committing or attempting to commit three burglaries that began around 1 a.m. Sunday in Bettendorf, according to Scott County court records. Authorities contend Landrum also admitted to carrying a loaded pistol he intended to use to frighten residents should he encounter them.
The three incidents of which Landrum is accused:
-- 4500 Block of Valley Brook Drive: Landrum allegedly tried to enter a residence in this block and was recorded by a security camera.
In the footage, the would-be burglar is carrying a silver-and-black pistol. He is wearing black shoes, black shorts, a blue sweatshirt and yellow gloves. The gps bracelet is visible on the burglar’s ankle.
A sweatshirt and shoes matching the description were allegedly recovered at Landrum’s girlfriends’ residence and he was wearing an ankle bracelet when he was arrested.
-- 4800 block of Blackhawk Trail Court: a Louis Vuitton purse and a 2018 Land Rover were taken from a residence in this block.
Landrum allegedly admitted to entering the home while carrying the pistol, court records state. He also told police he crashed the Land Rover while attempting to leave the area. He was allegedly wearing the purse at the time of his arrest.
-- 5300 block of Julie Ann Court: an 2017 Audi Q7 was stolen from a residence in this block.
Authorities contend in the court records that Landrum also admitted to entering this residence while carrying the pistol, taking the Audi then abandoning the vehicle in the 2700 block of Willow Drive, Bettendorf.
Police found the Audi after Landrum was interviewed, court records state.
Landrum was arrested at 10:22 a.m. Monday during a traffic stop at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Parkview Lane, Davenport, according to court records. When officers stopped him, Landrum allegedly ran but was captured shortly after.
When searched, he allegedly had 21 Xanax pills, and 46 grams — about 1.6 ounces — of marijuana recovered from the vehicle.
Landrum admitted the marijuana was his, court records state.
He has three prior felony convictions.
Bettendorf Police Department Chief Keith Kimball said Tuesday afternoon that the ankle bracelet battery was dead when the crimes were committed, so the bracelet did not aid in tracking Landrum.
As far as Kimball knew, the pistol had not been recovered.
Landrum was being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond. His next court date is scheduled for July 16.
