Bettendorf police arrest two probationers for peddling meth

At 9 a.m. May 18, Bettendorf officers were watching 1202 Brady St., Apt. 2, as Thompson was driving a black Dodge Charger. Officers then observed a 2007 Silver Grand Prix, driven by McBride, show up. Thompson got into McBride’s vehicle for about a minute and got out. McBride then drove away. Officers took Thompson into custody on a warrant. At that time she was in possession of a quarter-pound of methamphetamine, which Thompson stated came from McBride. Thompson said she met with McBride to pay $1,000 of a $3,000 drug debt. A text message confirmed the transaction. Thompson admitted to obtaining between 1 and 4 ounces of methamphetamine a day from McBride for the previous six months.