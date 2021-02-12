 Skip to main content
Bettendorf police identify officer involved in shooting
Bettendorf police identify officer involved in shooting

  • Updated
The Bettendorf Police Department identified the officer involved in a Feb. 7 fatal shooting

Officer Zachary Gish was identified in a Facebook post by the police department Friday afternoon. 

Gish shot Brian Gregory Scott, 49, of Bettendorf, early Sunday after Scott reportedly failed to comply when Gish asked him to leave his vehicle. Scott reportedly produced a handgun before Gish shot him, according to a Monday news release from Special Agent in Charge Richard Rahn with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. 

Gish remains on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, the Facebook post said. He voluntarily interviewed with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

The Scott County Attorney's Office will review the investigative facts and Gish's interview when the investigation is complete.

No further information is being released at this time.

