A Scott County jury has found 13-year-old Luke Andrews guilty of carrying weapons on school grounds, assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon, and assault with intent to commit serious injury. He initially faced the more serious charge of attempted murder.
The jury of seven men and five women deliberated for more than nine hours over two days before arriving at their verdict.
Andrews, who was tried in adult court as a youthful offender, will be back in juvenile court Thursday for a detention hearing. At that time, a juvenile court judge will schedule a further hearing for disposition.
Prosecutors say Andrews, then 12, was armed with a loaded Smith & Wesson .22-caliber pistol when he walked into the classroom of North Scott Junior High School seventh-grade social studies teacher Dawn Spring the morning of Aug. 31.
He pointed the gun at student teacher Kaitlyn MacDonald and told everyone to get down, according to trial testimony. A
×
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.
Andrews then pointed the gun at Spring and pulled the trigger. The gun did not go off, according to trial testimony.
Andrews’ attorneys argued at trial that he did not intent to kill Spring that day and that he was looking for attention.
071619-andrewstrial-004
Defense attorney Melanie Thwing makes her closing arguments at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport for Luke Andrews, 13, who is on trial for he bringing a loaded gun to North Scott Junior High School in Eldridge the morning of Aug. 31, 2018. He pointed the gun in a teacher's face and pulled the trigger. Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071619-andrewstrial-006
Scott County District Judge Marlita Greve listens to closing arguments Tuesday in the case against 13-year-old Luke Andrews. He is on trial for he bringing a loaded gun to North Scott Junior High School in Eldridge the morning of Aug. 31, 2018. He pointed the gun in a teacher's face and pulled the trigger. The gun's safety was on so it did not fire.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071619-andrewstrial-007
13-year-old Luke Andrews reflection can be seen in a computer screen during closing arguments at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071619-andrewstrial-001
Holding a gun and a plastic bag containing bullets Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton said, “This gets you attention? This plus this gets you murder. You don't need bullets to get attention. You need bullets to kill someone,” during closing arguments at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport for Luke Andrews, 13, who is on trial for he bringing a loaded gun to North Scott Junior High School in Eldridge the morning of Aug. 31, 2018. He pointed the gun in a teacher's face and pulled the trigger. The gun's safety was on so it did not fire. At the time of the incident, he was 12. Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071619-andrewstrial-002
13-year-old Luke Andrews smiles at his parents after closing arguments at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport on Tuesday.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071319-qct-qca-andrewstrial-003
Kaitlyn MacDonald, a former student teacher at North Scott Junior High School in August of 2018, breaks down in tears as she talks about the day then 12-year-old Luke Andrews allegedly brought a gun into the classroom.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071319-qct-qca-andrewstrial-002
Luke Andrews, 13, listens to testimony from his former teacher Dawn Spring during the second day of testimony at the Scott County Courthouse on Friday, July 12, 2019. Andrews is on trial for bringing a loaded gun to North Scott Junior High School in Eldridge, Iowa the morning of Aug. 31, 2018. He pointed the gun in a teacher's face and pulled the trigger. The gun's safety was on so it did not fire. At the time of the incident, he was 12. Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071319-qct-qca-andrewstrial-001
North Scott Junior High School 7th-grade teacher Dawn Spring talks about the day then 12-year-old Luke Andrews allegedly pointed a gun at her face and pulled the trigger during the second day of testimony at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport Friday.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071219-qct-qca-andrewstrial-006
With his Defense attorneys Melanie Thwing, left, and Meenakshi Brandt, 13-year-old Luke Andrews, right, listens to testimony in during the first day of his trial for allegedly trying to shoot a North Scott Junior High School teacher in late August of 2018. Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071219-qct-qca-andrewstrial-001
The first day of testimony started at Scott County Courthouse in Davenport for Luke Andrews, 13, who is on trial for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to North Scott Junior High School in Eldridge the morning of Aug. 31, 2018. He allegedly pointed the gun in a teacher's face and pulled the trigger. The gun did not fire. At the time of the incident, he was 12. Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071219-qct-qca-andrewstrial-003
During her opening statement Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton describes how 13-year-old Luke Andrews then 12, allegedly walked into a classroom at the North Scott Junior High School in Eldridge at 8:38 a.m. Aug. 31 of 2018 with a loaded black Smith & Wesson .22-caliber gun. He allegedly aimed the gun at a student teacher, made a sweeping gesture with the barrel of the gun across the room toward all of the students in the class, and told everyone to get on the ground, then pointed the gun in the face of a teacher and pulled the trigger; the safety was on and the gun did not fire.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071219-qct-qca-andrewstrial-004
13-year-old Luke Andrews, right, listens to testimony in during the first day of his trial for allegedly trying to shoot a North Scott Junior High School teacher in late August of 2018. Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
071219-qct-qca-andrewstrial-005
In her opening statement, defense attorney Meenakshi Brandt said 13-year-old Luke Andrews made a horrible decision that day, but did not intend to kill the teacher. She said it was attention seeking behavior.Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.