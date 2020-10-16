Can you identify these 2 theft suspects?

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is asking the public if they recognize these two pictured suspects.

According to Crime Stoppers:

"On October 10th, these two suspects broke into two storage sheds at Davenport Public Storage, 5465 Tremont Ave. in Davenport. They stole a keyboard and 3 guitars, as well as a Craftsman propane heater and a computer monitor. Davenport investigators are asking for help identifying them."

Anyone with any information about this burglary are asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

Quad-City Times​

