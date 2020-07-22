Cedar County Sheriff's officials ask for help in finding car that left scene of homicide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a car that left the scene of a homicide that occurred July 19 at a house south of Clarence, Iowa.

Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 20, of Muscatine, is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Chantz Stevens, 19, of Wilton.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Cedar County Sheriff’s Detective Austin Sorgenfrey, Serrano and Stevens were at a party at 936 Quincy Ave., in Clarence in rural Cedar County.

During the party, Serrano “keyed” a silver Toyota Camry causing $1,000 worth of damage to the vehicle.

A person at the party confronted Serrano, and Serrano was told multiple times to leave the party. A fight ensued but was broken up by others at the party.

Serrano then made a statement about a knife in his pocket, and he threatened to stab people at the scene.

A fight with Stevens then ensued, and when the two fell to the ground, Serrano took his knife and stabbed Stevens twice in the abdomen.

A person at the scene was able to disarm Serrano, after which he threatened to go to his vehicle and get a gun.