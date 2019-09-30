Two men face charges after an altercation Sunday night with Blue Grass.
The incident began about 7:30 p.m. when a Blue Grass police officer was called to 202 West Mayne St. in reference to a disturbance. Upon investigation, the officer was able to assist the Landon Winrow, 24, of Blue Grass, to a relative’s house, according to a news release from the Blue Grass Police Department.
At 8:28 p.m. the officer was called back to the relative’s house because Winrow allegedly was causing a disturbance on the street in front of the house. Winrow was handcuffed and taken into custody.
As the officer was escorting Winrow to the squad car, Winrow began resisting and trying to pull away from the officer. In the process Winrow pulled on the officer’s gun holster which released the protective hood of the holster that keeps the gun in its place, police said.
The officer was able to regain control of the suspect, but as the officer was in front of the squad car, Doulas Whalen Jr., 28, of Blue Grass, pulled Winrow away from the officer, according to police.
The officer was kicked multiple times as he regained control of Winrow, police said.
A Buffalo police officer then arrived on scene to assist the Blue Grass officer place Winrow inside the squad. Two Scott County deputies arrived shortly thereafter and took Whalen into custody. The Buffalo also officer suffered minor injuries to his wrist in the process of taking Winrow into custody.
Whalen was booked in the Scott County Jail and charged with interference with official acts with injury a misdemeanor and bonded out an hour later.
Winrow was booked in the Scott County Jail and charged with assaulting a police officer with injury (aggravated misdemeanor), assault on police officer resulting in bodily injury (aggravated misdemeanor), attempt to disarm a police officer (a D felony), disorderly conduct (simple misdemeanor), interference with official acts with injury (serious misdemeanor) and public intoxication (simple misdemeanor) Winrow’s total bond $10,600.
