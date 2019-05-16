Davenport Children’s Village West was placed on lock down for about 30 minutes Thursday afternoon following a report of shots fired at the corner of 12th Street and Wilkes Avenue.
Davenport police responded to the scene about 2:11 p.m. Officers canvassed the area and located a parked vehicle that was damaged by gunfire and shell casings.
No injuries were reported.
About two minutes earlier, officers responded to the 2200 block of West 13th Street for a report of shots fired. Officers canvassed the area and found shell casings. No damage or injuries were reported.
Detectives are following up on both incidents; it has not yet been determined whether the incidents are related.
Dawn Saul, spokeswoman of the Davenport Community School District, said students and staff were moved to classrooms inside Children’s Village West, 1757 W. 12th St., and anyone that was outside in the parking lot was moved inside.
“The safety of our staff and students is our primary focus at times like this and any other time,” she said. “We are just feeling very fortunate that no one was injured and we had police support almost immediately.”
Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”
