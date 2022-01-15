Clinton man charged with sexually abusing girl

A 34-year-old Clinton man has been charged with sexually abusing a girl below the age of 16, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

Bradley Steven Moeller is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Each of the four charges is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of ten years.

Moeller also is charged with dissemination of obscene material to a minor, a serious misdemeanor that carries a sentence of up to one year in the county jail.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton County Sheriff’s investigator Marissa Mussmann, on Nov. 21 a report was made to the Clinton Police Department regarding the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl.

The abuse began in July 2021 when the victim was 14 and continued through Nov. 16, after the victim had turned 15.

The report began a joint investigation between the Clinton Police Department and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.