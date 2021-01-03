Clinton murder suspect arrested

A Clinton man wanted for first-degree murder in the Dec. 3 shooting death of Cedrick D. Hood, 26, at a Clinton convenience store has been captured, Clinton Police Kevin Gyrion said in a news release.

Carlton Douglas Jr., 32, was arrested at 520 N. 13th St. in Clinton.

First-degree murder is a Class A felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of life without the possibility for parole.

At 6:15 p.m. Dec. 3, Clinton Police were dispatched to the Hop-N-Shop, 716 S. 4th St., to investigate a report of shots fired. Officers found a man who had been shot.

The victim, identified as Hood, was taken to Mercy Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The case remains under investigation by the Clinton Police Department, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Clinton County Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1455.

Douglas was being held Sunday night in the Clinton County Jail without bond on the murder charge.