A Clinton woman faces federal charges after police say they found guns and more than a half-pound of methamphetamine in her possession during a traffic stop in January.
Samantha Breanne Houston, 31, is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and felon in possession of a firearm.
The three-count criminal complaint was filed April 12 in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
Court records show she made an initial appearance Monday and waived her right to a preliminary hearing and detention hearing.
At 5:09 p.m. Jan. 28, Clinton police conducted a traffic stop on a silver Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by Houston, for an improper brake light, according to the complaint.
Officers learned that Houston had a suspended license and was escorted to an assisting officer’s patrol vehicle.
She was unable to provide proof of insurance for the vehicle, and a tow was requested. An officer asked a male passenger to step out of the vehicle and as he did so, the officer smelled raw marijuana.
The passenger admitted he recently smoked marijuana.
Officers observed a leafy, green substance consistent with marijuana in plain view on top of a backpack in front of the passenger seat.
Officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found a loaded Sterling Arms .25-caliber pistol underneath the driver’s seat. A check of the firearm revealed that it was purchased in Colorado.
An officer searched another bag located in front of the passenger seat and found a loaded Llama .32-caliber gun. It was manufactured in Spain.
A second bag of marijuana was found in a bag with female hygiene products, a woman's wallet that held various cards bearing Houston’s name, women’s jewelry, a secured lockbox and other items.
At the Clinton County Jail, Houston would not allow police to search the lockbox.
She said an ex-boyfriend gave her one of the guns and she found the other handgun in the street.
On Jan. 29, a search warrant was obtained for the lockbox. Inside was a large plastic bag that contained 270.9 grams, or more than a half-pound, of methamphetamine as identified by the state crime lab, according to the complaint.
Houston initially was charged in Clinton County with possession of a controlled substance third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony, in connection with the incident.
The charge was dismissed Monday because she has been charged in federal court, according to court records.
Houston was convicted of possession with intent to deliver morphine, a Class C felony, in June 2017 in Clinton County and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.
