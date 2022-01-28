Columbus Junction teen, Iowa City woman arrested in connection with Washington, Iowa, shooting

A Columbus Junction teen and an Iowa City woman have been arrested by Washington, Iowa, police in connection with the shooting of a man the night of Jan. 7, Washington Police Chief Jim Lester said in a news release Thursday.

Jaden Miller, 17, of Columbus Junction and Mya Wright, 19, of Iowa City each is charged with first-degree robbery and attempt to commit murder. Each of the charges is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years, 70% of which, or 17 ½ years, must be served before parole can be granted.

Lester said that at 8:10 p.m. Jan. 7, Kenneth James, 41, of Coralville, was shot while he was sitting in his car in a parking lot in the 600 block of Adams Street in Washington.

Miller and Wright had conspired to rob James after inviting him to Washington for a drug deal. During the course of the attempted robbery, Miller shot James one time in the torso.

Both Miller and Wright were being held Thursday night in the Washington County Jail on cash-only bonds of $500,000 each. They are expected to make a first appearance on the charges Friday in Washington County District Court.

The investigation continues and additional charges are possible.