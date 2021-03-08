Column: I'm not cut out to be a police officer

"I'm going to go one step higher each time, in hopes to deescalate," Jahns said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He also told me that the simulations were a test of how much force an officer should use in a given scenario. As it turns out, in most situations I'm not willing to use enough.

I tried following the three-step policy I was given before I started. First, you ask: "Please put your hands up." Then you tell: "Put your hands up, now!" Then if they still don't listen, you make them.

I asked and I told, and I got shot. So, I asked and I told and I pointed my gun, and she put a knife to her own throat.

If these are the kinds of scenarios police live through every day, then I'm glad I'm not a police officer, because it's hard to know what to do when there doesn't seem to be a right answer, and you have less than a second to decide.

The experience did give me a bit more perspective about the kinds of decisions officers have to make, and how those decisions can be misconstrued.