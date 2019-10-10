The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of a Davenport man convicted last year of seriously injuring Buffalo Police Chief Terry “TJ” Behning.
Logan Shoemaker, 22, crashed a stolen garbage truck into Behning's squad car in rural Scott County during the September 2017 chase. Behning was standing outside the cruiser when the crash happened.
A jury convicted Shoemaker of attempted murder, first-degree robbery, willful injury causing serious injury and eluding or attempting to elude while participating in a felony in June 2018. He is serving up to 58 years in prison.
Shoemaker argued on appeal prosecutors failed to prove he intended to kill or seriously injure Behning, so the attempted murder and willful injury causing serious injury convictions should be overturned.
Shoemaker testified he did not intend to hit the squad car and did not see Behning before the crash.
He argued a squad car recording captured him asking the arresting officers “what happened?” and “did I hit him?” after they pointed out Behning to him.
It also did not make sense, Shoemaker argued, to purposely crash his stolen getaway vehicle if he was already taking drastic steps to elude capture.
He also sought to overturn the robbery conviction, arguing there was not enough evidence he intended to commit a theft, an element of robbery, and that his attorney failed to seek a judgment of acquittal on that ground.
Shoemaker also argued his attorney provided ineffective assistance by failing to request a separate instruction defining “theft” for the jury.
In a written opinion released Wednesday, the Court of Appeals looked at the testimony of one of the pursuing officers, who said Shoemaker was able to see Behning’s squad car for several seconds before the crash. A recording from the officer’s squad car clearly showed Behning standing outside near the squad car.
The Court of Appeals noted Shoemaker chose to intentionally drive in the left-hand lane directly at Behning’s squad car and that it was apparent Shoemaker was not applying the brake when he hit the vehicle.
They also noted that a trooper who investigated the crash found no evidence that Shoemaker took evasive action before impact.
“Whether it makes sense to intentionally crash a getaway car, Shoemaker established his willingness to use the vehicle he was driving as a battering ram several times during his two-day crime spree,” the Court of Appeals wrote in its opinion. “Sufficient evidence exists to support the jury’s conclusion that Shoemaker specifically intended to cause the death and serious injury of Chief Behning when Shoemaker crashed the garbage truck into the service vehicle.”
The Court of Appeals further wrote that they “cannot decide” on Shoemaker’s claims of ineffective assistance of counsel based on the available record and preserved the issue for possible post-conviction relief proceedings.
Prior to trial, he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree theft, three counts of second-degree criminal mischief, stalking with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
He admitted at trial that he had stalked and harassed a Davenport woman and intentionally rammed other vehicles and broke out windshields the day before the crash.
