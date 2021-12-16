County Attorney: Davenport officer-involved shooting in October was justified

"The evidence shows the use of deadly force by Officer Roth was justified and reasonable under the circumstances. The intentional actions by Klum created the appearance that the lives and physical safety of numerous people were in immediate danger. It was reasonable for Officer Roth to shoot Klum to prevent that injury or death to others," Walton said. "This was a scenario created and and completely controlled by Klum. He had several opportunities to prevent it, but for whatever reason, he chose not to, resulting in deadly and tragic consequences."

Walton said that even though Klum never pointed the BB gun at the civilians, his proximity to them was dangerous because of how quickly the direction of the gun could be changed.

Klum came within about 20 feet of the bystanders before he was shot, according to Agent Dustin Henningsen of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, who investigated the case.

Henningsen and Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski were also part of the news conference. Sikorski said the officers acted to protect themselves and the community. He also said the officers involved in the shooting have been taking full advantage of the mental health resources available to them through the police department.