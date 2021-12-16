County Attorney: Davenport officer-involved shooting in October was justified

The Scott County Attorney will not press charges against a Davenport police officer who shot and killed a man in October.
County Attorney Mike Walton made the announcement Tuesday in a news conference.
“My role in this matter as county attorney is to review this evidence to make a determination of whether the actions of Officer (Mason) Roth were justified or whether or not criminal charges should be pursued. I’m looking at it solely from a criminal charge standpoint," Walton said.
Roth shot and killed 37-year-old Bobby Klum on Oct. 13. Klum was walking around 8th and Iowa Streets with what appeared to be a gun to his head. Officers later discovered it was a BB gun, according to Walton.
During the news conference, Walton gave an overview of what happened before Klum was shot and showed multiple videos from police officer body cameras.
An officer had originally gone to Klum's residence on the 800 block of Iowa Street to arrest him on a warrant for allegedly violating regulations regarding the sex offender registry. Klum had also reportedly failed to stop for police in Rock Island the day before.
After the officer knocked on Klum's door, Klum left the house into an alley and ran away. The officer began chasing him and saw he had the BB gun to his head. More police arrived and set up a perimeter while they searched for Klum. Multiple officers saw him holding a cell phone to the left side of his head and holding the BB gun to the right side of his head.
Klum's wife later told officers he was on the phone with her during this encounter. He told her he had a gun to his head and he loved her. He had previously told her he was not going back to prison.
Officers commanded Klum to drop his weapon, and one officer tried to talk with Klum. The officer can be heard in a video asking Klum what his name is and encouraging him to put the gun down.
Klum didn't put down the gun. A crowd of bystanders had started to form at this point, although officers kept asking them to go back inside and leave the area. The bystanders included children and adults, some of whom were recording the incident on their phones.
Officers shot Klum twice with less-lethal weapons, and he did not stop or put his BB gun down. Klum started moving toward the crowd of civilians, and that was when Roth shot him, hitting him in the left mid back.
Walton said Roth was afraid of a hostage situation or mass shooting when Klum started to move toward the civilians with what Roth believed was a gun.
"The evidence shows the use of deadly force by Officer Roth was justified and reasonable under the circumstances. The intentional actions by Klum created the appearance that the lives and physical safety of numerous people were in immediate danger. It was reasonable for Officer Roth to shoot Klum to prevent that injury or death to others," Walton said. "This was a scenario created and and completely controlled by Klum. He had several opportunities to prevent it, but for whatever reason, he chose not to, resulting in deadly and tragic consequences."
Walton said that even though Klum never pointed the BB gun at the civilians, his proximity to them was dangerous because of how quickly the direction of the gun could be changed.
Klum came within about 20 feet of the bystanders before he was shot, according to Agent Dustin Henningsen of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, who investigated the case.
Henningsen and Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski were also part of the news conference. Sikorski said the officers acted to protect themselves and the community. He also said the officers involved in the shooting have been taking full advantage of the mental health resources available to them through the police department.
"We have officers that are very well-trained, and you can tell in this incident, we had several officers that were trying to talk to (Klum) and communicate with him and have him surrender and go through the process. That's the good end of the day, is he surrenders, he goes through the process in court," Sikorski said.