Curfews remain in effect Tuesday night in the Quad-Cities in wake of recent unrest

Late Monday, police in Moline wrote on the department Facebook page:“As of midnight there are no issues to report. Sleep peacefully Moline, we will watch over you.”

“We did not have any problems related to civil unrest,” Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen confirmed Tuesday. “We had a shots fired on the (first of June) at around 10 a.m. in the 1600 block of 5th street, but no shots fired (Monday) night.”

Little new information was released about the Sunday night/Monday morning events.

Problems began about 10 p.m. Sunday, when the occupants of more than 100 vehicles became unruly at NorthPark Mall and moved to other Davenport businesses along Kimberly Road. There were a disturbance on E. 53rd Street and another the 1400 block of Myrtle Street. By Monday morning, there were four shooting victims, including the two fatalities and the wounded Davenport officer. Eight men — all local — are in custody for offenses related to some of the gun violence.

There was no new information or arrests in the death of Italia Marie Kelly, 22, who was fatally shot in the torso as she sat in a vehicle during the rolling protest at the West Kimberly Walmart. Where the shot came from and whether she was the intended target was still under investigation, according to the Scott County Attorney, Mike Walton.

The condition of the man shot several times in the legs outside Necker's Jewelers on E. 53rd St., was unavailable, Walton said The motive of the attack, and whether the participants were part of the protest is unknown.

The name of the man who was fatally shot was not released, but Walton said he was tied to the disturbance outside Necker's. His body was discovered in the Myrtle Street area after a chain of events that began when an unmarked police car was shot at at least 13 times in an alley in that area. An officer was shot in the leg, and others returned fire. A pursuit led to the 1900 block of Mound Street, where the suspect car crashed and its occupants were arrested. Guns, ammunition and magazines were also recovered from the crash. Walton said they were tied to the incident at Necker's as well. When investigators returned to Myrtle Street, they found the man's body with a gun and shell casings.

Since officers were involved in the Myrtle Street incident, the case is being investigated by the Scott County Sheriff's Office with the assistance of the state. Walton said an investigation will determine if the dead man was shot during the shoot-out with police, or during a separate incident. The gunfire that wounded the officer and damaged the police vehicle came from different positions in the area, near where the body was found.

Those arrested early Monday:

Michael Linn Cross, 27, Davenport, is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury with serious injury.

Lashawn D’James Hensley, 27, Rock Island, is charged with carrying weapons, trespass with injury and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Hensley also was wanted on Scott County warrants for failing to appear in court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, eluding and operating while intoxicated-first offense.

Raheem Jacques Houston, 27, Davenport, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Devell Carl Lewis, 32, Rock Island, is charged with eluding, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver ecstasy and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law.

Don Christopher White Jr., 34, Rock Island, is charged with eluding and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Deaguise Ramont Hall, 31, Rock Island, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Hensley, White, Hall, Houston, Lewis and Cross were in the vehicle that crashed on Mound Street. White, Lewis and Cross are suspected of being present at the 53rd Street shooting.

Brandon Jerome Pullman, 29, Rock Island, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury causing serious injury.

Pullman is also accused of being involved in the 53rd Street incident, according to court records. It was unclear where he was arrested.

Lamar Marquese Clay, 28, of Davenport, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and carrying weapons.

He was arrested at Trinity at Terrace Park, when he took the man wounded by gunfire to the hospital. A Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun was found under the driver's seat.

Barb Ickes contributed to this story.