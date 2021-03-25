Date was off, but friend stands by defense of Moline mother charged with murdering her disabled son

Moline police are discrediting information supplied by a friend of the woman charged in the death of her disabled son.
In a story earlier this week, Christa Axnix, a longtime friend of Jennifer Keim, said she saw Keim's son, Joseph "J.J." Hammond two weeks before his death on Nov. 3. In fact, she last saw the boy seven weeks before his death.
Keim is charged with first-degree murder. Her 15-year-old son weighed just 38 pounds at the time of his death and had pressure sores that had not been properly treated, police said. He was born with severe cerebral palsy.
His stepfather, Justin Keim, is charged with criminal neglect of a disabled person, a felony.
Axnix said she met with detectives Wednesday, who insisted she could not have seen J.J. just two weeks before he died without noticing his physical condition. She said the boy frequently was drastically under weight and had serious health problems related to his disability and struggles with his feeding tube, among other issues.
She said Keim's diligent and devoted care kept J.J. alive through serious bouts with pneumonia and other ailments that led to hospitalizations throughout his life. His mother was particularly concerned about exposing the boy to the coronavirus, given his respiratory ailments.
Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal this week said she was surprised to hear anyone who saw J.J. in the weeks leading up to his death would not detect something was seriously wrong. She said the police investigation included "several different medical reports," none of which indicated the death was a result of natural causes.
Axnix, 34, also is disabled, uses a wheelchair and must battle pressure sores related to her condition.
Accustomed to seeing the boy during periods of ill health over the years, Axnix said she did not notice J.J. looking as if he was near starvation when she saw him at a family birthday party shortly before his death.
But police told her family members had not corroborated a get-together around that time period, she said.
"After talking to the police detectives, they had me completely doubting myself," Axnix said. "They said he would've looked awful, and I never saw J.J. looking awful.
"I would have done something."
On Wednesday evening, she poured over phone records, photos and social media history and discovered she had been incorrect. The outdoor birthday party for another of Keim's children had been on Sept. 12 — seven weeks prior to J.J.'s death.
She called friends and members of Keim's family, and at least seven of them confirmed they also were at the party. Several said they also saw J.J., but none sounded an alarm over his appearance.
Moline Police Chief Darren Gault issued a statement after Axnix was questioned on Wednesday: "Following The Dispatch-Argus (and Quad-City Times) article, the Moline Police Department did what our community would expect us to do, follow new information, wherever it may lead, to gather facts, however painful they may be.
"In conducting that follow-up, our detectives were unable to verify any of the allegations that were published in The Dispatch-Argus article."
Asked what information in the story he regarded "allegations," Gault did not respond.
He said information about Keim's role as a DCFS-appointed foster parent for another family member's child was "inaccurate," but he did not elaborate.
Though the child in question recently was placed in longer-term care, Jennifer Keim continued to babysit for the child — until the day she was arrested, Axnix said. And, though she was providing care several times a week, police told her they had not interviewed the child's current foster parents.
"They would have been to the house several times a week," she said.
"I do not want to minimize what happened to J.J. I don't. This just doesn't make sense to any of us who knew and saw Jennifer and J.J. all the time.
"Jennifer devoted her life to keeping her son alive. Many of us saw him in the weeks before he passed, and he looked the way he often did when his mom was fighting for his life."
Heather Perez also was at the birthday party seven weeks before J.J. died. She has known the boy all his life, she said, and she was accustomed to seeing weight fluctuations.
She said J.J. was permitted to be outside with other party-goers for about an hour, because his mother was protective, especially during the pandemic.
"He looked the way I always see J.J.; he always looked underweight because of his condition," Perez said. "He just looked like himself, smiling and laughing."
She echoed what others have said about the severity of his cerebral palsy — that he frequently was battling an ailment and that his mother doted on him.
"I love J.J. with all my heart," she said. "He wouldn't have lived as long as he did without his parents. I've left my children in Jennifer's care, because she's awesome with kids.
"They (police and prosecutors) are blowing something just way out of proportion right here. Everything was planned around what that family could do with J.J.
"That little boy is not resting in peace because of this."