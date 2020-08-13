Davenport, feds, announce charges against 11 Lowriders gang members

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski, federal and county officials held a press conference Thursday to announce a sweeping three-year, multi-departmental investigation into the Lowriders street gang.
U.S. Attorney Marc Kirkbaum and Scott County Assistant Attorney Amy Devine joined Sikorski as he offered some details about the 11 members of the Davenport-based Lowriders charged in federal court in a long list of crimes that included: violent crimes in aid of racketeering, drug trafficking, tampering with witnesses, the knowing transfer of a handgun to a juvenile, lying to the grand jury, use of persons under 18 in drug operations, and firearms charges.
Sikorski underlined the importance of the efforts against gangs like the Lowriders.
"Already this year we've had four gun-related homicides and 28 non-fatal shootings," Sikorski said. "Since January 1, we confiscated over 190 guns. We have filed 150 gun charges this year.
"Shootings and gun violence remain one of our top priorities, and gang activity is linked to the violence."
Sikorski cited gang violence between the Lowriders and the Latin Kings as a driving force behind some of the city's violence and gunfire. According to many gang experts, the Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation is the largest Hispanic and Latino street gang in the world.
Sikorski said five members or associates of the Lowriders are charged in state court for intimidation with a dangerous weapon, willful injury, criminal gang participation, and drug-related offenses.
“While we only have five of the gang members now as part of this take down, we have been a part of prosecutions on these individuals for years, and have witnessed how much havoc they have been wreaking on our community,” DeVine said in a news release. “We are pleased to see the investigation lead to federal charges on so many of them because we know the sentencing guidelines on the federal side is much more appropriate than what is available to us on the state side. We are committed to coordinating with law enforcement and the federal government in order to appropriately handle these cases, every time that we can.”
Two other Lowriders members were previously charged with federal firearms violations. In November 2019, Alejandro Francisco Herrera Jr. was sentenced after pleading guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. In February 2020, Zacharia Allen Clark was sentenced to 200 months, or about 16½ years, in prison after pleading guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition related to an incident in which he shot at another person in the parking lot of a Davenport nightclub.
Those arrested on federal charges include Austin Nichols, Adan Herrera, Cody Herrera (also known as Cody Williamson), Kerri Joanne Reitz, Jose Miguel Pena, Andres Joseph Arriaga, and Tevin Maxwell Lira. In addition, Marcos Magdaleno, Calvin Morrow, a juvenile defendant, and two others were charged with state crimes arising from this investigation. The identities of those who have not yet been arrested remain sealed at this time.
Nichols is charged in federal court with assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering. The maximum penalty is 20 years of imprisonment. Adan Herrera is charged with receipt or possession off a firearm made in violation of NFA. The maximum penalty is 10 years of imprisonment. He's also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. The mandatory minimum is 10 years and the maximum sentence is life.
Cody Herrera is charged with being a prohibited person in possession of firearms. He could face a maximum of 10 years. Reitz is charged with being an accessory after the fact and could face up to 15 years in prison.
Pena is charged with assault with a deadly weapon in aid of racketeering and could face 20 years in prison. Arriaga is alleged to have tampered with a witness, and could be sentenced to 20 years in prison.
“As the indictment alleges, the Lowriders street gang is a criminal enterprise,” Krickbaum said. “Members of the gang illegally carry guns, peddle drugs, and shoot up neighborhoods while warring with rival gangs.
"We will continue to work with all our partners to charge these criminals in state court or federal court with whatever crimes we can prove, from attempted murder to witness tampering.”
