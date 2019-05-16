A Davenport felon arrested earlier this year after police say they found marijuana and guns in his motel room has been indicted in federal court.
A federal grand jury on May 8 handed up a three-count indictment that charges Curtis Lee Smith, 25, with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Court records show that he made an initial appearance on the charges Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Davenport. He will be arraigned Friday.
A detention hearing also will be held that day.
Smith initially was charged in Scott County District Court with trafficking stolen weapons, possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to affix drug stamp, and possession with intent to deliver marijuana in connection with the case.
Prosecutors on Tuesday filed a motion to dismiss those charges because of the federal indictment.
According to arrest affidavits filed in the state case, Davenport police executed a search warrant on Jan. 25 at Smith’s room at the Quad-City Inn, 6111 N. Brady St. He detained in connection with an investigation into a shots fired incident that occurred in October.
During a search of the room, detectives found two glass jars that contained 128.2 grams of marijuana concealed inside a vent.
Detectives also found a loaded Ruger LCP .380-caliber semi-automatic handgun, a loaded Lorcin L380 semi-automatic handgun, and a Taurus PT1911 .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun inside the vent.
A records check revealed the Taurus PT1911 and Lorcin L380 had been reported stolen.
Detectives also found in the room several other jars with marijuana residue and multiple digital scales. Smith also was in possession of $2,060 in cash.
He has previous felony convictions for third-degree burglary and escape, which prohibits him from possessing or owning a firearm.
Smith also was charged in January with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and going armed with intent in the shooting case.
According to arrest affidavits, at 1:21 p.m. on Oct. 20, Smith got out of a vehicle and chased another person across Taylor Street. Smith was armed with a .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol and fired two rounds at the person.
Prosecutors on Tuesday filed a motion to dismiss the charges without prejudice, meaning that charges could be brought again.
They also filed a motion to dismiss charges in a separate drug case, according to court records.
