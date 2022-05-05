Davenport man accused of fatal 2021 crash in the Mississippi River in Moline pleads guilty

A man accused of a fatal 2021 crash in the Mississippi River in Moline is scheduled for an August sentencing after accepting a plea agreement.

Jose Alejandro Mejia-Martinez, 22, of Davenport, was accused of driving a car into the river on Feb. 7, 2021, in an area near the Interstate 74 bridge. Francisco Javier Vera Vasquez, 32, of Davenport, a passenger in the car, drowned. Martinez suffered injuries because of the cold temperatures and spent months in the hospital before turning himself in.

Martinez has pleaded guilty to a count of aggravated DUI, according to Rock Island County court records. A second charge of aggravated DUI was dismissed and his sentencing was set for Aug. 16.

Rock Island County Judge Peter Church ordered a presentence investigation, according to court records. Such investigations are an inquiry into defendants’ backgrounds, and the resulting reports are used by judges to help them determine the appropriate sentence.

He was free on $100,000 bail after posting a $10,000 bond, according to court records.

Martinez also faces Scott County two charges of third-degree sexual abuse, according to court records from that county.

In that case, he is accused of sexually abusing a child in August 2020 and September 2021, court records state. Both incidents allegedly occurred in a Davenport home.

That case was still pending as of Thursday. The next hearing is scheduled for May 24.

Martinez’s bond in that case is $10,000 cash. It was posted in October of 2021.

