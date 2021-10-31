Davenport man arrested after crashing his SUV into a Scott County cruiser

A Davenport man is in custody in Scott County Jail after he allegedly drove his SUV into a Scott County Sheriff deputy's cruiser early Sunday morning.

Ronald Ronnell Hearn, 38, of Davenport, faces Iowa State Patrol charges of:

Assault on a police officer while displaying a weapon, a felony

Criminal mischief, first-degree, a felony

Eluding, a felony

and five misdemeanors.

According to the affidavits:

Iowa State Patrol initiated a traffic stop at 1:07 a.m. Sunday after seeing a Chevy Tahoe speeding at about 70 mph westbound on I-74 near the Lincoln Street overpass in Bettendorf. The driver was later identified as Hearn.

He tried to stop the vehicle at exit I-74 at Kimberly Road, but Hearn sped off. A pursuit ensued.

Speeds exceeded 80 mph and Hearn failed to obey traffic signals at multiple intersections, the affidavit says.

Davenport Police joined the pursuit near Brady Street, and the Tahoe continued at speeds over 90 mph to Pine Street.

The Tahoe swerved into private yards and at several Davenport squad cars on 49th Street, avoiding stop sticks and heading northbound on Division Street.