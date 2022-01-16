Davenport man arrested on drug and gun charges

A Davenport man wanted in connection with a drug and gun investigation was taken into custody Friday.

James Henry Thomas Jr., 32, of Davenport, was wanted for selling ecstasy, marijuana and cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm in a case investigated by the Davenport Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and Gun Investigations Unit.

Thomas is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of a substance containing methylenedioxymethamphetamine, MDMA, known on the street as ecstasy. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Thomas also is charged with one count each of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana and possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of the four charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the affidavits filed by Davenport Police Cpl. Seth Farley, at 10:17 a.m. on July 26, officers searched Thomas’s residence in the 2800 block of West 13th Street.