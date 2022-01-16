Davenport man arrested on drug and gun charges

A Davenport man wanted in connection with a drug and gun investigation was taken into custody Friday.
James Henry Thomas Jr., 32, of Davenport, was wanted for selling ecstasy, marijuana and cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm in a case investigated by the Davenport Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and Gun Investigations Unit.
Thomas is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of a substance containing methylenedioxymethamphetamine, MDMA, known on the street as ecstasy. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Thomas also is charged with one count each of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana and possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of the four charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the affidavits filed by Davenport Police Cpl. Seth Farley, at 10:17 a.m. on July 26, officers searched Thomas’s residence in the 2800 block of West 13th Street.
Officers seized 2,411 grams, or 5.31 pounds, of marijuana; 771 grams, or 1.7 pounds of marijuana wax; 6.6 grams of cocaine; 74 ecstasy pills; about 5 pounds of marijuana edible products; working digital scales containing marijuana residue and packaging materials.
Officers also seized .22-caliber ammunition, .223-caliber ammunition, a pistol magazine containing 9mm ammunition and a .22-caliber Marlin rifle. Also seized was $1,176 in cash.
A search of Thomas’s phone indicated numerous messages related to drug sales.
During a post-Miranda interview with police, Thomas told officers he traded a “quarter” of marijuana and some marijuana wax to another person for the .22-caliber rifle.
An arrest warrant was issued for Thomas on Oct. 18 after lab results and other aspects of the investigation were completed. He was taken into custody by Scott County Sheriff’s deputies.
Thomas also is being held for a domestic abuse charge, a serious misdemeanor; contempt of court for failing to pay child support; and two counts of possession of a controlled substance-third offense, each of which is a Class D felony.
During a first appearance Saturday in Scott County District Court, Thomas’s bond was set at $31,750, cash only, for the drugs, weapons, contempt and domestic abuse charges, and $5,000, cash or surety, for the possession-third offense charges.
A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Jan. 25 in Scott County District Court.