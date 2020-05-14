Davenport man is fourth charged in robbery of pizza delivery man in January

Minani Allin, 18, of Rock Island, was arrested Feb. 18, and charged with first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

On Feb. 6, while still on the lam from the armed robbery of the pizza delivery driver, Salvator was arrested by Bettendorf Police after he and a juvenile were caught burglarizing six vehicles in Bettendorf.

The burglaries were in the area of Tanglefoot Lane, Tanglefoot Terrace and Amesbury Drive early Feb. 6.

In that case, Salvator is charged with seven counts of third-degree burglary from a motor vehicle. Each of those charges is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years.

Salvator also is charged with one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. He also is facing misdemeanor charges of eluding, interference with official acts and two counts of fifth-degree theft.

Salvator’s accomplice, a 16-year-old boy, also is facing seven counts of third-degree burglary and other charges in connection with the case.