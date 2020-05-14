Davenport man is fourth charged in robbery of pizza delivery man in January

A fourth man Davenport police say was involved in the Jan. 9 armed robbery of a Pizza Hut delivery driver has been arrested.
Rock Island Police arrested Nibitanga Salvator, 19, Tuesday on a charge of resisting a peace officer.
Salvator, of Davenport, had a warrant for his arrest for first-degree robbery in Davenport. After waiving extradition he was booked into the Scott County Jail Wednesday.
The charge of first-degree robbery is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 70%, or 17.5 years, of which must be served before parole can be granted.
Salvator is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Murphy Simms and Detective Elizabeth Tharp-Mayne, at 7:54 p.m. on Jan. 9, officers were sent to 225 W. 16th St., to investigate a report of an armed robbery of a Pizza Hut delivery driver.
At least one of the men at the scene of the robbery put a pistol to the victim's chest and took the driver's wallet that contained his bank cards, and $450 in cash along with several Pizza Hut receipts.
The men fled then south through an alley to a Toyota Camry being driven by Jermonni Parks, 18, of Rock Island.
Officers saw the car traveling south in the 500 block of Main Street minutes after the call. When officers tried to stop the vehicle in the 400 block of 7th Street, Parks drove away.
After a short pursuit, a Davenport Police officer used his squad to bring the Camry to a halt using a Pursuit Intervention Technique, or PIT maneuver.
An officer saw someone from the fleeing vehicle throw a weapon from the car.
Police detained two people from the vehicle, one being Parks.
Three others fled from the car. One of those men, Irankunda Etienne, 21, of Rock Island, was found hiding under a car in the parking lot of the Vera French Community Health Center at 808 Harrison St. The parking lot faces 8th Street.
Etienne, tried to tell officers he had been sleeping underneath the vehicle. During a search, officers found several Pizza Hut receipts in his pockets.
Parks and Etienne each are charged with first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. The gun possession charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Etienne is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Parks is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $25,000 bond, cash or surety.
Minani Allin, 18, of Rock Island, was arrested Feb. 18, and charged with first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
On Feb. 6, while still on the lam from the armed robbery of the pizza delivery driver, Salvator was arrested by Bettendorf Police after he and a juvenile were caught burglarizing six vehicles in Bettendorf.
The burglaries were in the area of Tanglefoot Lane, Tanglefoot Terrace and Amesbury Drive early Feb. 6.
In that case, Salvator is charged with seven counts of third-degree burglary from a motor vehicle. Each of those charges is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years.
Salvator also is charged with one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. He also is facing misdemeanor charges of eluding, interference with official acts and two counts of fifth-degree theft.
Salvator’s accomplice, a 16-year-old boy, also is facing seven counts of third-degree burglary and other charges in connection with the case.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Bettendorf Police officer Joshua Paul, about 1:23 a.m. Thursday, police were investigating possible car burglaries in the area of Tanglefoot Terrace and Squire Drive.
As officers arrived Salvator and the boy fled on foot. Police caught the boy, but Salvator drove away in a 2008 Prius that had been stolen earlier out of Rock Island.
Salvator crashed the Prius into two signs at 12th Street and Mississippi Boulevard. Salvator then fled on foot and eluded officers for more than three miles.
Salvator was eventually caught in Davenport at 3rd and Iowa streets as officers followed his footprints in the snow.
Initially, Salvator denied he was involved in the burglaries but officers found the boy’s cellphone in Salvator’s pocket along with checks taken from a car in the 3900 block of Tanglefoot Terrace.
In the Prius, officers seized a stolen purse and prescription pills that did not belong to Salvator or the boy.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.