Davenport man on probation charged with kidnapping, eluding police

A Davenport man wanted for violating his probation on burglary, eluding and drug convictions is facing new charges, including kidnapping, after Davenport police said he held a woman in his car against her will, all the while threatening to drive the vehicle into the Mississippi River early Monday.

Demico Bronte Hill Sr., 31, is charged with one count each of third-degree kidnapping and eluding while under the influence of drugs or participating in a felony. Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Hill also is charged with possession of a controlled substance – third offense, in this case methamphetamine. The charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officers Robert Bytnar and Dustin Mooty, at 7:48 a.m. Davenport Police were alerted that a woman was being held against her will in a vehicle, a silver 2016 Chevrolet Impala.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Hill, threatened to drive the car to the Centennial Bridge and drive the vehicle into the Mississippi River. The man had taken the woman’s cell phone, but she was able to activate OnStar who directed police.