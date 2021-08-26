Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm

A 22-year-old Davenport man on parole in Iowa until Dec. 1 for a theft conviction was sentenced Wednesday to four years and nine months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
During a sentencing hearing held in U.S. District Court, Davenport, Willie James Powell Jr. was ordered by U.S. District Chief Court Judge John Jarvey to serve three years on supervised release once his prison sentence is completed.
Powell pleaded guilty to the federal charge during a plea hearing on April 19.
There is no parole in the federal prison system.
Powell was arrested Sept. 2, 2020, by Davenport Police on the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Benjamin Blaser, at 6:03 p.m. officers were conducting a patrol of East 12th Street and Grand Avenue. During the patrol officers located a stolen 2013 Chevrolet Malibu traveling in the area.
When officers attempted a traffic stop, the Malibu fled and a pursuit ensued. Speeds reached during the pursuit exceeded 80 mph, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
The car eventually crashed, striking a concrete sewer pipe in the area of East 53rd Street and Tremont Avenue.
Powell was located in the front passenger seat. During a search of the vehicle officers found a loaded HK 9mm pistol on the floorboard of the front passenger seat where Powell had been sitting.
Powell was on parole when he was found with the firearm after pleading guilty to two theft charges.
During a hearing on Sept. 15, 2017, in Scott County District Court, Powell pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree theft for stealing a car valued at less than $10,000, and first-degree theft, for knocking a woman down and stealing her purse. A charge of second-degree robbery was dropped in a plea agreement.
First-degree theft is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, while second-degree theft is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Powell was sentenced to prison for five years for the second-degree theft conviction, and a concurrent sentence of 10 years on the first-degree theft conviction.
According to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records, Powell was paroled from prison on July 17, 2020. He then was arrested on the weapons charge less than two months later.