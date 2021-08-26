Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm

A 22-year-old Davenport man on parole in Iowa until Dec. 1 for a theft conviction was sentenced Wednesday to four years and nine months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

During a sentencing hearing held in U.S. District Court, Davenport, Willie James Powell Jr. was ordered by U.S. District Chief Court Judge John Jarvey to serve three years on supervised release once his prison sentence is completed.

Powell pleaded guilty to the federal charge during a plea hearing on April 19.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.

Powell was arrested Sept. 2, 2020, by Davenport Police on the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Benjamin Blaser, at 6:03 p.m. officers were conducting a patrol of East 12th Street and Grand Avenue. During the patrol officers located a stolen 2013 Chevrolet Malibu traveling in the area.

When officers attempted a traffic stop, the Malibu fled and a pursuit ensued. Speeds reached during the pursuit exceeded 80 mph, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.