A Davenport man described by police as a “multi-pound” marijuana dealer was sentenced Thursday to more than six years in federal prison.
Alexander Kirk, 34, will serve four years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence, Chief Judge John Jarvey ordered.
He pleaded guilty in January in U.S. District Court, Davenport, to conspiracy to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
According to court documents, members of the Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau received information from a confidential source in May 2018 that Kirk was a multi-pound marijuana dealer and was selling various amounts of the drug throughout Davenport.
Police also received tips from concerned citizens that there was constant traffic coming and going from a home in the 500 block of West 31st Street since March 2018.
Tipsters also identified Kirk and co-defendant Antoine Dymetrae Turner as occupants of the home, according to court documents.
On July 17, officers were contacted by the United States Postal Inspector regarding a suspicious packaging weighing more than 11 pounds that was addressed to a home in the 2600 block of Western Avenue.
A K9 unit was called in and gave a positive alert to the presence of narcotics in the package.
Later that day, the tactical operations bureau, NETS (Neighborhoods Energized to Succeed) Unit, Emergency Services Team and the postal inspector conducted a controlled delivery of the package at the Western Avenue home.
The package was accepted by a woman and brought inside the home. Police watching the area saw her place the package back out onto the front steps after the postal inspector left.
About eight minutes later, a black Jeep Grand Cherokee arrived and parked in front of the home. Turner got out of the driver’s side of the vehicle, retrieved the package and placed it in back seat and got back into the jeep.
Officers approached the vehicle and blocked him in and took Turner into custody.
Officers searched the vehicle and found the package, which contained eight individually packaged vacuum sealed bags containing raw marijuana. The packages had a total weight of 4,228.40 grams, or more than nine pounds, of raw marijuana.
Officers also located a backpack that contained a vacuum sealed bag containing more than a pound of raw marijuana.
Turner was also had $1,250 cash.
In Kirk’s bedroom, police found four individually packaged vacuum sealed bags of raw marijuana containing a total package weight of more than four pounds.
They also found two open vacuum-sealed bags with raw marijuana and a small, clear plastic bag containing marijuana with a total package weight of 184.5 grams and two individually packaged bags of raw marijuana with a total package eight of 7.15 grams.
They also found $300 in cash, according to court records.
In Turner’s bedroom, police found pills; a package of marijuana with a total package weight of 78 grams; a package of marijuana with a total package weight of approximately 4.4 grams; a loaded H&R .38-caliber special revolver; a loaded Walther PK380 handgun; a loaded Ruger SR-9 handgun; two holsters for firearms; and vacuum-sealed packaging; $761 cash.
Turner, 33, pleaded guilty in January to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.
He will be sentenced Aug. 1.
