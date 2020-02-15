Davenport police arrest parolee on meth and gun charges

Also, McConnell, according to the affidavit was using the weapon as protection while selling methamphetamine. Federal authorities could charge him with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime. This charge carries a minimum prison sentence of five years and must run consecutive to any other prison sentence he would receive for other drug and weapons convictions.

There is no parole in the federal system.

McConnell’s criminal history dates back to 2004 when he and two other men faced first-degree murder charges in connection with the beating death of an Omaha, Neb., man at a party hosted by McConnell when he lived in Council Bluffs.

McConnell was 18 at the time, and the other two people were juveniles charged as adults. Michael Anderson was 17 and Jonathan Adams was 16 at the time.

In October 2004, McConnell pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit a felony and was sentenced to five years in prison. In December 2004, Anderson pleaded guilty to two counts of willful injury with bodily injury and was sentenced to five years in prison on each count. Also that month, Adams pleaded guilty to willful injury causing serious injury and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.