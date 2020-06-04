Davenport police ask for help identifying people involved in Sunday unrest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Davenport Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying people involved in hours of violence and unrest Sunday and Monday.

The incidents began about 10 p.m. Sunday, when officers began to see numerous disturbances around NorthPark Mall, police said. People in more than 100 vehicles created problems throughout the night. Officers responded to 45 serious disturbance calls, as well as numerous shots-fired incidents. Four people were shot — two killed, and two wounded. One of the wounded was a Davenport police officer. The metropolitan Quad-Cities has been under a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew since Monday night.

Peaceful protests, as well as unrest and violence, have been ongoing across the U.S. since George Floyd, a black Minnesota man, was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis a week ago. That officer faces a murder charge.