Davenport Police, Clinton County say a body was found in water in Dewitt. The investigation is ongoing.

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Division of Criminal Investigations and the Davenport Police Department say two fishermen found a body in the water on Monday, and an investigation is ongoing.

The remains have not been identified, and officers said that may take some time.

They held a joint press conference Tuesday March 23, at the Clinton County Sheriff’s satellite office in Dewitt.

Aishia Lankford, Breasia's mother, was in the parking lot. She did not comment.

There was a large law enforcement presence, including both agencies, on Highway 61 in Dewitt last night.

In July, the agencies held a joint news conference related to the search for Breasia Terrell, 11, who went missing sometime between late July 9 and noon July 10. She was visiting convicted sex offender Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, her brother's father, and was last seen in the 2700 block of 53rd Street, according to family and the police.

This story will be updated.

