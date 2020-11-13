Davenport police investigating a stabbing

The Davenport Police Department is investigating a stabbing.

At 11:04 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of West 7th Street, where they found a man who had been stabbed.

Police said he was transported to Genesis East for non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

