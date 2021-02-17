Davenport Police: Man allegedly killed his mother

Davenport Police have arrested a Davenport man alleging he killed his mother.

Andrew Rupp, 53, was charged with with first-degree murder, interference with official acts and possession of a controlled substance.

Police were called to 2654 Central Park Ave., at 4:32 p.m. Tuesday for a suspicious death. They found the victim, Dianne Rupp, 77, of Davenport, dead inside apartment No. 1.

Andrew was arrested at the scene on the lesser charges, and charged with murder overnight. He is being held without bond in Scott County Jail.

The property is owned by Patrick R. Rupp. The property is PR Masonry Inc. Apartments.

