Davenport Police are seeking the public's help looking for a missing woman out of Davenport.
Police say 27-year-old Anna Selph was reported as missing and was last seen on December 5.
She is 5-foot-3 and approximately 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
