Davenport woman sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with death of her infant

A Davenport woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with the death of her infant child in February of 2021.

Brandi Lyn Ahlgren, 35, was sentenced Friday during a hearing in Scott County District Court.

Ahlgren initially had been charged with one count of child endangerment resulting in death, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 50 years with a mandatory minimum of 15-35 years.

In a plea agreement, Ahlgren pleaded guilty Sept. 21, 2022, to the lesser included charge of child endangerment resulting in serious injury, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. There is no mandatory minimum.

Scott County District Court records indicate Ahlgren entered an Alford Plea, which means that Ahlgren maintains her innocence while admitting the state likely has enough evidence to obtain a conviction if the case went to trial.

According to the arrest affidavit and search warrant filed by Davenport Police Detective AJ Poirier, at 5:33 a.m. on Feb. 7, 2021, officers were sent to Ahlgren’s address, 2605 Oak St., to investigate a report of a non-responsive infant.

The 22-day-old child was deceased.

Officers made contact with Ahlgren and noticed she was intoxicated and that she had vomited on a couch and on herself. She told officers she had consumed a half a bottle of vodka during the night.

Ahlgren told officers she was sleeping with her child and woke up to find the infant deceased. Ahlgren was unable to operate her phone and went to a neighbor’s house for help and to request that 911 be called.

Ahlgren will get credit for time served jail while awaiting trial and sentencing in the case.